WASHINGTON, April 22 A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday approved a bill to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress, legislation that is seen as critical to closing an ambitious Pacific trade pact.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 20 to 6 in favor of the bill, clearing it for consideration by the full Senate. A House committee is set to consider the legislation on Thursday. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)