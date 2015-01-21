WASHINGTON Jan 21 U.S. paper companies said on Wednesday they have lodged a complaint about imports from China and other countries that could lead to duties on imported uncoated paper, including copy paper used in offices and homes across the country.

Domtar Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Finch Paper LLC and P.H. Glatfelter Company said they sought duties to offset China, Indonesia, Brazil, Portugal and Australia selling paper too cheaply in the United States, and to offset unfair government subsidies in China and Indonesia.

The petitions, which cover uncoated paper in sheets used to make envelopes, book pages and even monthly phone bills, were submitted to the U.S. Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission, the companies said in a statement.

The U.S. market for types of paper covered under the petitions totals about $4.5 billion annually.

"Competition makes us a better, stronger company, but it must be fair competition," John D. Williams, president and chief executive officer of Domtar, said in the statement. "This petition asks the government to look at the facts and make any adjustments required to establish a level playing field."

According to the statement, under antidumping and countervailing duty statutes, the ITC could make a "preliminary injury determination" in March. The Department of Commerce could issue a preliminary determination on countervailing duty investigations as early as April, and on antidumping duty investigations in June. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alan Crosby)