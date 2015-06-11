BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday federal employees should be included in a bill that would provide help to American worker hurt by trade deals.
The legislation is part of a package of bills related to President Barack Obama's push for a Pacific Rim trade pact. The core of the debate focuses on an effort to give Obama fast-track negotiating authority to reach trade deals.
Pelosi would not say whether she would vote for the fast-track bill if her concerns about public employees were addressed. "I will be making my statement in full probably on the floor of the House tomorrow," she said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.