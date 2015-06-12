WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday indicated her opposition to "fast-track" trade legislation shortly before the chamber was set to vote on the measure President Barack Obama has requested.

"Today we have an opportunity to slow down" fast-track legislation, said Pelosi, who is influential among her fellow Democrats.

