WASHINGTON, June 24 The United States will slap duties on imports of stainless-steel pressure pipe from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam after finding the products had been sold at unfairly low prices, the government said on Tuesday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said U.S. producers were injured by imports from the three countries, the final step in triggering duties as high as 167.1 percent for some pipe from Malaysia.

The pipe is used in pharmaceutical production lines, petrochemical lines, brewery process and transport lines and general food processor lines.

Imports from the three countries totaled $49.9 million in 2013, the ITC said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)