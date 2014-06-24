WASHINGTON, June 24 The United States will slap
duties on imports of stainless-steel pressure pipe from
Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam after finding the products had
been sold at unfairly low prices, the government said on
Tuesday.
The U.S. International Trade Commission said U.S. producers
were injured by imports from the three countries, the final step
in triggering duties as high as 167.1 percent for some pipe from
Malaysia.
The pipe is used in pharmaceutical production lines,
petrochemical lines, brewery process and transport lines and
general food processor lines.
Imports from the three countries totaled $49.9 million in
2013, the ITC said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)