WASHINGTON, March 17 The United States on
Tuesday set preliminary duties on welded line pipe from Turkey
after finding they are produced using unfair government
subsidies, but spared South Korean imports.
The U.S. Department of Commerce said anti-subsidy duties on
the pipe, used for oil or gas pipelines, would range from 3.76
percent to 8.85 percent, with the highest rate for products from
Turkey's Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
. South Korean subsidies were below the threshold,
Commerce said.
Companies, including Northwest Pipe Company, JMC
Steel Group division Energex and Maverick Tube
Corporation, complained that rising imports forced
local producers to cut prices.
But a parallel investigation will continue into whether
imports were sold at below-cost prices, which could still lead
to duties on products produced by South Korea's Dongbu Steel
, Husteel Co, Korea Cast Iron Pipe
Industry Co Ltd and SamKang M&T Co.
