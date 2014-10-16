WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. pipe producers lodged a complaint on Thursday against imports of line pipe from South Korea and Turkey, which could lead to import duties being levied on the products.

In a petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission and Department of Commerce, companies including Northwest Pipe Company and a subsidiary of India's Welspun Corp said the goods were sold too cheaply in the United States and made using unfair government subsidies.

Imports of circular welded carbon and alloy steel line pipe from South Korea and Turkey, including the type of pipe used in oil and gas pipelines, increased more than 50 percent from 2011 to 2012 while U.S. producers' market share fell, they said.

"Subject imports consistently undersold the domestic like product," according to the petition filed with the ITC.

The complaint was made by the American Cast Iron Pipe Company; Energex, a division of JMC Steel Group ; Maverick Tube Corporation ; Stupp Corporation, a division of Stupp Bros; Tex-Tube Company; TMK IPSCO, and Welspun Tubular LLC USA, a subsidiary of India's Welspun Corp. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alan Crosby)