By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The United States on Thursday
dropped a website owned by China's largest e-commerce company,
Alibaba Group, from its annual list of the world's
most "notorious markets" for sales of pirated and counterfeit
goods.
Taobao Marketplace, an online shopping site similar to eBay
and Amazon that brings together buyers and sellers, "has been
removed from the 2012 List because it has undertaken notable
efforts over the past year to work with rightholders directly or
through their industry associations to clean up its site," the
U.S. Trade Representative's office said in the report.
The move came just before an annual high-level U.S.-China
trade meeting next week in Washington.
Taobao Marketplace is China's largest consumer-oriented
e-commerce platform, with estimated market share of more than 70
percent. The website has nearly 500 million registered users,
with more than 800 million product listings at any given time.
Most of the users are in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has called Taobao "one of the
single largest online sources of counterfeits."
The Chinese Commerce Ministry strongly objected to Taobao's
inclusion on the USTR's 2011 notorious markets list. A ministry
spokesman said it did not appear to be based on any "conclusive
evidence or detailed analysis."
Alibaba hired former USTR General Counsel James Mendenhall
to help persuade USTR to remove Taobao from its list.
The Chinese company's bid to shed its "notorious" label won
support from the Motion Picture Association of America, a former
critic of Taobao, which praised its effort to reduce the
availability of counterfeit goods on its website.
But U.S. software, clothing and shoe manufacturers urged
USTR to keep Taobao on the list.
To stay off in the future, USTR urged "Taobao to further
streamline procedures ... for taking down listings of
counterfeit and pirated goods and to continue its efforts to
work with and achieve a satisfactory outcome with U.S. rights
holders and industry associations."
USTR said it also removed Chinese website Sogou from the
notorious markets list, based on reports that it has made
"notable efforts to work with rights holders to address the
availability of infringing content on its site."
U.S. concerns about widespread piracy and counterfeiting of
American goods in China are expected to be high on the agenda at
next week's meeting in Washington of the U.S.-China Joint
Commission on Commerce and Trade.
The 2012 notorious markets list includes Xunlei, which USTR
described as a Chinese-based site that facilitates the
downloading and distribution of pirated movies.
Baixe de Tudo, a website hosted in Sweden but targeted at
the Brazilian market, was also put on the list along with the
Chinese website Gougou.
Warez-bb, which USTR described as a hub for pre-release
music, software and video games, was also included. The forum
site is registered in Sweden but hosted by a Russian Internet
service provider, USTR said.
The full report can be found on USTR's website at: