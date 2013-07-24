By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON, July 24
WASHINGTON, July 24 A U.S. lawmaker said on
Wednesday he was worried revelations about U.S. surveillance
activity on the Internet could encourage governments to erect
new barriers to digital trade just as United States is pushing
to tear existing ones down.
"That should be part of the equation when we're think how we
should balance security and privacy. We should think about (how
such surveillance activities affect) public perception in allied
countries and ... how public perception impacts trade," said
Representative Jared Polis, a Democrat.
With an estimated 5 billion smart phones expected to be in
use by 2020, U.S. companies want to be able to offer their goods
and services in as many countries as possible over the Internet.
In a speech at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies, a Washington think tank, Polis said he feared free
trade opponents in other countries would use the U.S.
surveillance revelations to justify "protectionist measures" in
cyberspace.
Polis is a former Internet businessman whose companies
included an online greeting card website and a flower delivery
service. The Colorado Democrat serves on the House of
Representatives Rules Committee and helped to block a bill known
as the Stop Online Piracy Act, which he said was a threat to
free and open Internet.
The United States, in separate trade talks with 11 other
countries in the Asia-Pacific region and with the 28 countries
of the European Union, is pushing for rules that would make it
easier for Internet companies like Google, financial services
companies like Citigroup and even small start-up operations
based in someone's garage to move customer data across borders.
That task has been complicated by the disclosure last month
of the National Security Agency's data collection program Prism
and its ties to U.S. Internet giants like Microsoft, Yahoo,
Google, Facebook.
In response, those companies have sought to assure the
public the NSA does not have unlimited or direct access to their
data and that they respond only to lawful requests for
information.
As part of its efforts to rebuild trust, Google has
asked the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court to
allow the company to disclose the amount of requests they have
received for information under the program.
"We are very focused on that piece right now and are hopeful
that we will be able to be more transparent" about the company's
involvement, Johanna Shelton, Google's senior counsel for public
policy and government relations, said during the discussion at
CSIS.
Jake Colvin, vice president at the National Foreign Trade
Council, said at a separate discussion at the Information
Technology and Innovation Foundation that in the short-term,
"foreign companies are happily using Prism as the latest in the
series of clubs to beat U.S. companies over the head."
"I think this will certainly embolden calls for digital
trade protectionism," in the form of countries demanding that
companies store data locally instead of in a company's home
country or in the cloud, Colvin said.
The United States has been pushing against such "forced
localization" requirements, which it argues add unnecessary
costs and make business on the Internet less efficient.
U.S. companies also complain that foreign governments
sometimes use data privacy rules as a disguised form of
protection to help their domestic companies.
Google and other Internet companies also do not want to be
held liable for actions taken by users over their networks.
