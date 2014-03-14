WASHINGTON, March 14 Imported carbon and alloy
steel wire rod from China could injure the local industry, U.S.
trade officials found on Friday, potentially opening the door to
duties on the products.
U.S. producers had complained about increasing imports of
very cheap Chinese wire rod, used for fencing, nails, barbed
wire and rope. They said the rod was being sold at 100 to 110
percent below fair market value and Chinese producers benefited
from government subsidies.
The decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission
means the Commerce Department will now continue with its
investigation into whether the products are being sold in the
United States below their fair value, or if their manufacturers
receive inappropriate levels of subsidies, and suggest duties.
The commissioners voted that there was a reasonable
indication of injury, following a complaint brought by companies
including ArcelorMittal USA LLC, Nucor Corporation
, Charter Steel, Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel and Gerdau
Ameristeel.
Imports from China rose from 144 tons in 2011 to over
614,000 tons in 2013, the companies said in their request for an
investigation.
The Department of Commerce said that in 2013 imports of
carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from China were valued
at an estimated $313 million. Commerce is due to make a
preliminary ruling on subsidies by April 28 and dumping by July
10.