WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross said on Thursday he hopes to start the 90-day
countdown clock to launch a renegotiation of the North American
Free Trade Agreement before Congress takes its spring recess at
the end of next week.
Ross told CNBC in a live interview that he needs leaders of
the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance
Committee to sign off on the notification letter before a 90-day
consultation period can start.
The administration has sent them a draft letter that lays
out some of its negotiating priorities.
"There's no change in our thinking," Ross told CNBC. "This
letter simply describes in very broad outline the topics that we
will be discussing. So I don't think there's any great reason
for you to overthink it."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Rigby)