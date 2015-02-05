(Corrects to add omitted title in second paragraph)
WASHINGTON Feb 5 Canada and Japan must open
their markets to farm imports under a Pacific trade pact, the
chairman of a congressional committee responsible for trade said
on Thursday, adding that any country that cannot meet the deal's
ambitious goals should drop out.
In prepared remarks, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Paul Ryan said his main condition for backing trade deals was
for them to "go for the gold."
Negotiators from 12 Pacific countries hope to wrap up talks
on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) within months, but Ryan
said some countries might have to wait for the second round.
"For TPP, Japan and Canada just have to lower their
agricultural tariffs," he said in his comments prepared for an
event hosted by the Washington International Trade Association.
"Those have to go. And if any of the 12 countries currently
in the talks think our standards are too high, well, I'd
complete the agreement without them and invite them to join it
later."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)