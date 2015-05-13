WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. Representative Paul
Ryan, a key lawmaker on trade issues, on Wednesday said
Republicans had always planned to bring four trade bills up for
a vote in the House of Representatives.
Senate Democrats blocked legislation on Tuesday to grant the
White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress,
saying they first wanted a commitment to push ahead with three
other trade-related bills.
"We always planned on bringing the four bills to the floor,"
Ryan, a Republican who leads the House Ways and Means Committee,
told Reuters.
"They've got their own procedural issues they have to work
out," he said of the Senate. "I can't imagine Democrats would
deal such a failure to their president, to the leader of their
party. I have every reason to believe they will work it out."
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing
by Emily Stephenson)