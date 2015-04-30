BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 30 The head of a House of Representatives panel responsible for trade said on Thursday he is "reasonably optimistic" about the outlook for legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress and expects the bill to pass.
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, a Republican, said support from Democrats would be needed but he did not think lawmakers would allow a proposal put forward by a Democratic president to fail.
"I feel reasonably optimistic," Ryan said at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. No date has been set yet for a House vote. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Trott)
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.