(Recasts with approval by Senate, adds White House backing)
By Richard Cowan and Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. Senate on
Monday approved legislation to give companies greater legal
protections for their commercial secrets and allow them for the
first time to sue in federal court if they are stolen.
The Defend Trade Secrets Act passed 87-0, amid strong White
House backing.
Supporters hope the unanimous vote will boost the bill's
prospects in the House of Representatives.
"Some thieves would rather not go through the trouble of
developing products themselves; they'd rather just steal the
fruits of others' creativity," Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell said in urging passage of a bill he argued would "help
protect American innovation."
Theft of intellectual property, including trade secrets,
costs U.S. businesses more than $300 billion a year, according
to a 2013 report by the Commission on the Theft of American
Intellectual Property, which was made up of a bipartisan group
of high-ranking former U.S. officials.
For that reason, the bill has received support from a wide
array of companies, including Boeing Co and Johnson &
Johnson, and trade groups such as the Biotechnology
Industry Organization, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a
software lobby whose members include Apple Inc and
Microsoft Corp.
Trade secrets are confidential information that can give a
business a commercial edge. They can vary widely depending on
the industry, including manufacturing processes, formulas,
computer algorithms, industrial designs, business strategies,
and customer lists. Companies have become increasingly concerned
about protecting themselves against threats, including hacking
and rogue employees.
The legislation would give companies the right to sue in
federal court to recover damages, enforce injunctions and
prevent the further dissemination of stolen trade secrets.
It would also create a uniform standard for what constitutes
trade secret theft. Currently, if companies want to sue, they
are relegated to state courts, where there is a patchwork of
state laws.
Trade secret theft is already a federal crime, but according
to the bill's sponsors, the U.S. Department of Justice lacks the
resources to prosecute such crimes.
Some critics, including a group of legal scholars, has
warned that broad legislation on trade secrets could lead to
more frivolous litigation in federal courts.
The House version of the bill has more than 120 sponsors,
but the House Judiciary Committee has not yet considered it and
it was not clear whether it would act in coming months.
