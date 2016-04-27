(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, April 27 Corporate trade secrets,
including manufacturing processes and computer methods, would
enjoy greater legal protections against theft under legislation
expected to be approved by the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.
The House of Representatives is poised to pass the "Defend
Trade Secrets Act" on the heels of being unanimously approved by
the Senate earlier this month.
The Obama administration has expressed strong support for
the measure that would for the first time allow companies to sue
in federal court for damages related to theft of trade secrets.
White House backing has eased the way for the legislation's
likely enactment into law.
Theft of intellectual property, including trade secrets, is
estimated to cost American firms more than $300 billion a year,
according to a 2013 report by the Commission on the Theft of
American Intellectual Property.
Trade secret theft already is a federal crime, but without
the right to sue in federal court, companies must seek redress
in state courts amid a patchwork of state laws.
Corporations such as Boeing Co and Johnson & Johnson
, as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and computer
software lobbyists representing companies such as Apple Inc
and Microsoft Corp, have pushed for the
enhanced protections.
Backers of the legislation have cited a case last year in
which a South Korean company, Kolon Industries, was found guilty
in U.S. federal court of conspiracy to steal trade secrets from
DuPont.
The foreign firm was ordered to pay $85 million in criminal
fines and $275 million in restitution for illegally obtaining
information on the chemical company's Kevlar body armor, which
resulted in nearly $1 billion in economic losses for DuPont,
according to lawmakers.
In allowing civil suits in federal court for illegal
procurement of trade secrets including manufacturing processes,
formulas, computer algorithms, industrial designs, business
strategies and customer lists, the legislation aims to create
uniform standards for what constitutes trade secret theft.
"In today's digital environment, it has never been easier to
transfer trade secrets across the globe with the click of a cell
phone, tablet, or computer key," said Representative Jerrold
Nadler, the leading Democratic co-sponsor of the legislation.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Alan Crosby)