BRIEF-Titan Energy announces deal to sell Appalachian assets to Diversified Gas & Oil
* Says to sell conventional Appalachia and Marcellus assets to Diversified Gas & Oil PLC for $84.2 million
WASHINGTON May 13 Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate are expected on Wednesday to announce a deal paving the way for votes this week and next week on controversial trade legislation, according to a senior Democratic aide.
Under such a deal, the Senate could vote Wednesday or Thursday on a bill clamping down on foreign governments like China if they unfairly manipulate their currencies and a separate vote on an African trade bill.
Also this week, the Senate could vote on whether to open debate on fast-track trade negotiating authority for President Barack Obama, according to a senior Senate Democratic aide, with votes on amendments to that bill next week.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan)
* Says to sell conventional Appalachia and Marcellus assets to Diversified Gas & Oil PLC for $84.2 million
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk