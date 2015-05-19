WASHINGTON May 19 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday took procedural steps
aimed at bringing a debate on a fast-track trade bill to a
close, moving the controversial bill a step closer to a vote on
passage.
McConnell's move was aimed at limiting debate on the
legislation President Barack Obama wants to help him complete
negotiations on a 12-country Pacific Rim trade pact.
"It is my hope that we would be able to process a number of
amendments ... and then move forward and we'll have a couple of
days to accomplish that," McConnell said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Sandra Maler)