WASHINGTON May 21 Conservative Republican U.S.
Senator Jeff Sessions warned on Thursday against rushing ahead
with a "fast-track" bill that President Barack Obama wants to
help him complete a Pacific Rim trade deal, indicating some
erosion of support for the measure.
The Alabama senator voted on May 14 to allow the trade
promotion authority bill to clear a procedural hurdle and allow
debate on the legislation. Another procedural vote, aimed at
moving the legislation toward passage, is set for Thursday.
"I see no reason we have to rush this," said Session, who
added that Republican leaders were maneuvering to block
amendments from being considered.
Some Senate aides were predicting a razor-close vote on
advancing the fast-track bill toward passage.
The evolving trade deal is a centerpiece in the Obama
administration's pivot to Asia after a decade of wars in Iraq
and Afghanistan and as China's political and military influence
are on the rise.
