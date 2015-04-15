WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said on Wednesday he hopes to reach an agreement by the end of the day on a bipartisan bill to streamline the passage of trade deals in Congress.

"I'm hopeful that we will have an agreement before the end of the day," Hatch, a Republican, said when asked about talks with the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Will Dunham)