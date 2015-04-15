Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said on Wednesday he hopes to reach an agreement by the end of the day on a bipartisan bill to streamline the passage of trade deals in Congress.
"I'm hopeful that we will have an agreement before the end of the day," Hatch, a Republican, said when asked about talks with the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Will Dunham)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.