WASHINGTON Jan 15 The United States plans to
negotiate an agreement with the European Union, Japan and 18
other economies to remove barriers to trade and investment in
services ranging from finance to express delivery to
telecommunications, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said
on Tuesday.
"If business services achieved the same export potential as
manufactured goods globally, U.S. exports could increase by as
much as $800 billion," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said
in a statement. "To begin to realize this potential, we need to
surmount a range of barriers that lock out, constrain, or
disrupt the international supply of services."