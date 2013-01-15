WASHINGTON Jan 15 The United States plans to negotiate an agreement with the European Union, Japan and 18 other economies to remove barriers to trade and investment in services ranging from finance to express delivery to telecommunications, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday.

"If business services achieved the same export potential as manufactured goods globally, U.S. exports could increase by as much as $800 billion," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement. "To begin to realize this potential, we need to surmount a range of barriers that lock out, constrain, or disrupt the international supply of services."