By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, July 29
WASHINGTON, July 29 During a state visit from
Singapore's prime minister on Tuesday, President Barack Obama on
Tuesday will extol the benefits of the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) trade deal that his fellow Democrats demonized at their
convention this week.
Obama wants the U.S. Congress to approve the 12-nation trade
deal, which he sees as a central part of his economic and
foreign policy legacy, before he leaves the White House on Jan.
20.
But both Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
and Republican Donald Trump oppose the TPP, and it has become a
hot-button issue in the campaign to replace Obama. Congressional
leaders have been pessimistic about the odds of ratifying the
deal.
Singapore is one of the signatories to the deal, which Obama
has said will right the wrongs of past trade deals like the
North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada,
which also are part of the TPP.
When Obama rolls out the red carpet for Singapore Prime
Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, one of the main goals will
be "lifting up the benefits" of the TPP, said Daniel
Kritenbrink, top Asia policy adviser at the White House National
Security Council.
"I predict he will also once again say to the prime minister
that he's committed to getting TPP done and to doing so before
the end of his term," Kritenbrink told reporters.
"TPP is going to be great for the American economy, for
American workers and American companies," Kritenbrink said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)