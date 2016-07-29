(Adds comments from Trump and Kaine)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 29 During a visit from
Singapore's prime minister on Tuesday, President Barack Obama
will extol the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal and
commit to getting the deal done, a top White House official said
on Friday, even though Obama's fellow Democrats panned it at
their convention this week.
Obama wants the U.S. Congress to approve the 12-nation trade
deal, which he sees as a central part of his economic and
foreign policy legacy, before he leaves the White House on Jan.
20.
Free trade deals have been blamed for U.S. manufacturing
plant closures, job losses and stagnant wages. Obama has cast
the TPP as righting the wrongs of past trade deals like the
North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada. Both
countries also are part of the TPP.
Both Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump oppose the TPP, and it has become a
hot-button issue in the campaign to replace Obama.
Congressional leaders have been pessimistic about the odds
of ratifying the deal either during the short session in
September, or during the brief "lame duck" session after the
Nov. 8 election.
When Obama rolls out the red carpet for Singapore Prime
Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, one of the main goals will
be "lifting up the benefits" of the TPP, said Daniel
Kritenbrink, top Asia policy adviser at the White House National
Security Council.
"I predict he will also once again say to the prime minister
that he's committed to getting TPP done and doing so before the
end of his term," Kritenbrink told reporters on Friday.
"TPP is going to be great for the American economy, for
American workers and American companies," Kritenbrink said,
noting Singapore, a signatory to the deal, strongly supports it.
Trump has argued vociferously against multinational trade
deals like TPP, saying he would prefer instead to have deals
with specific countries one on one. On Thursday night at a rally
in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Trump said TPP should be rejected.
"I like trade where the United States makes a lot of money,"
he said.
Trump has been critical of Clinton, Obama's former secretary
of state, and her vice presidential running mate Tim Kaine, for
shifting their positions to oppose the trade deal.
Signs protesting the deal were prominent during the
Democratic convention, which wrapped up on Thursday.
Kaine, a Democratic senator who had praised the TPP deal
until he joined Clinton's ticket, told CNN on Friday that he was
concerned the deal gives corporations the power to challenge
trade practices, but not unions or environmental groups.
"The deal is going to come up for a vote and I can't vote
for it with these secret courts that are open to the companies
only," Kaine said in the interview.
Obama is "acutely aware" of the difficult election year
politics for the TPP but that will not stop him from forging
ahead, White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters on
Friday.
"The president absolutely believes this deal should pass
this year," Schultz said.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Ayesha Rascoe, Richard
Cowan and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Jeffrey Benkoe)