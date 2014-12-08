WASHINGTON Dec 8 Solar products from China and
Taiwan do not compete with U.S.-made goods, foreign producers
told the U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday, as they
sought to avert import duties.
The U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG
complained Chinese solar producers were able to
sidestep duties imposed in 2012 by sourcing cells used in solar
panels from Taiwan, and the U.S. Commerce department has already
set preliminary duties on products from both countries.
"Chinese and Taiwanese imports have taken over the U.S.
market at precisely the time when U.S. producers should have
recovered and thrived. Instead, the U.S. industry is again
fighting for its survival," said SolarWorld counsel Tim
Brightbill, from the Washington law firm Wiley Rein LLP.
Several U.S. solar firms told the ITC, which must rule on
whether the imports hurt local producers, that they relied on
imported cells because U.S.-made alternatives did not meet the
right specifications.
"U.S. suppliers cannot supply the high efficiency cells and
high wattage modules that we use for our projects. For this
reason, in our experience, the U.S. solar products are not
interchangeable with the solar products we import," said
Polly Shaw, vice president of government affairs at solar
technology firm SunEdison.
Austin Chiu, general counsel for Taiwan's Neo Solar Power
, also representing the Taiwan Photovoltaic Industry
Association, said Taiwanese cells helped U.S. module assemblers.
"They must rely on Taiwan cells because they cannot get the
cells they need from SolarWorld or Suniva," Chiu said, referring
to the U.S. cell producers.
Ardes Johnson, SolarWorld's vice president of sales, said
the preliminary duties had stemmed a price "freefall" but many
foreign producers had specifically told customers that they
would drop prices again if duties were not confirmed by the ITC
and Commerce.
"SolarWorld has increased its sales in recent months, with
the trade duties in place. But if the duties go away, our sales
agreements would be in jeopardy," he said.
Gary Shaver, president of solar module manufacturer Silicon
Energy, said he shared SolarWorld's concerns about a rush of
cheap, subsidized imports depressing prices and eroding market
share.
"The American solar industry, including small producers like
Silicon Energy, has been devastated by the unfair trade
practices of Chinese and Taiwanese solar producers," he said.
The Commerce Department is due to make its final decision by
Dec. 15 and the ITC by Jan. 29.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Richard Chang)