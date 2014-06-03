WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Commerce Department
found there are unfair government subsidies of solar imports
from China in a preliminary ruling on Tuesday and suggested
duties of up to 35.21 percent on the products.
The U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG
had complained that Chinese manufacturers are
sidestepping duties imposed in 2012 by shifting production of
the cells used to make their panels to Taiwan and continuing to
flood the U.S. market with cheap products.
Commerce imposed preliminary duties of 35.21 percent on
imports of panels made by Suntech Power and five other
companies, 18.56 percent on imports of Trina Solar and 26.89
percent on imports from other Chinese producers, the department
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chris Reese)