WASHINGTON, July 25 The United States set new import duties on solar products from China and Taiwan after finding that the solar panels and cells were being sold too cheaply on the U.S. market, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

Preliminary anti-dumping duties as high as 165.04 percent for Chinese goods would come on top of anti-subsidy levies imposed last month, as the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG seeks to close a loophole allowing Chinese producers to sidestep duties imposed in 2012.

Taiwanese producers face anti-dumping duties of up to 44.18 percent, the Commerce Department said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Paul Simao)