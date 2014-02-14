WASHINGTON Feb 14 Imported solar energy products from China and Taiwan could injure the local solar industry, U.S. trade officials found on Friday, potentially opening the door to widening duties on the products.

The decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission means the Commerce Department will now continue with its investigation into whether the products are being sold in the United States below their fair value, or if their manufacturers receive inappropriate levels of subsidies, and suggest duties.

The commissioners voted that there was a reasonable indication of injury, following a complaint brought by the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG.