WASHINGTON Feb 14 Imported solar energy
products from China and Taiwan could injure the local solar
industry, U.S. trade officials found on Friday, potentially
opening the door to widening duties on the products.
The decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission
means the Commerce Department will now continue with its
investigation into whether the products are being sold in the
United States below their fair value, or if their manufacturers
receive inappropriate levels of subsidies, and suggest duties.
The commissioners voted that there was a reasonable
indication of injury, following a complaint brought by the U.S.
arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG.