WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Monday said it had made a preliminary finding that imports of
stainless steel sheet and strip from China are being dumped in
the U.S. market at below fair value.
The department set preliminary antidumping duties ranging
from 63.86 percent and 76.64 percent.
Any final decision to lock in duties would be subject to a
finding by the U.S. International Trade Commission that domestic
producers had been damaged.
The companies that had sought an investigation are AK Steel
Corp, Allegheny Ludlum LLC (IPO-ALGL.N), ATI Flat Rolled
Products, North American Stainless and Outokumpu Stainless USA
LLC.
