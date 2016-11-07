Nov 6 The U.S. Commerce Department is expected
to launch a formal investigation on Monday into whether Chinese
companies shipped steel through Vietnam to avoid import tariffs,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
The development comes after lawyers for four U.S. steel
producers said in September that they would file petitions with
the department alleging that Chinese competitors diverted
shipments to Vietnam immediately after the U.S. government set
preliminary anti-dumping duties on their stainless steel.
The U.S. duties, ranging from 63.86 percent to 76.64 percent,
were proposed after preliminary findings showed the imports were
being dumped in the U.S. market at below fair value.
The U.S. firms alleged the Chinese steel was modified to be
corrosion-resistant and then sent to the United States at
Vietnam's U.S. tariff rate, which is lower than for China.
The newspaper said the heart of the issue is whether the
steel is modified enough to be a new product made in Vietnam.
The newspaper said a spokesman for the department declined to
comment on its story. The department did not immediately respond
to a request for comment from Reuters on Sunday.
The U.S. firms that were petitioning the department include
ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp, AK Steel Holdings Corp
and United States Steel Corp
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)