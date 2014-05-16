WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Friday set preliminary duties on imports of non-oriented
electrical steel from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden
and Taiwan, after finding the goods were being sold in the
United States too cheaply.
The steel, an iron-silicon alloy used to make motors and
generators, will face duties of up to 407.5 percent - the rate
applied to products from China - after a complaint by AK Steel
Corp.
Under the preliminary ruling, imports from Japan's JFE Steel
Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation will
face duties of 204.8 percent. Imports from the six countries
totaled $60 million in 2013.
The decision is subject to determinations by the U.S.
International Trade Commission and a final Commerce ruling, all
due later this year.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Matthew Lewis)