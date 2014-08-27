WASHINGTON Aug 27 The United States will not go
ahead with planned import duties on specialized steel from
Japan, Germany and Poland after the U.S. International Trade
Commission found the imports were not harming local industry.
The Department of Commerce had set anti-dumping duties on
imports of grain-oriented electrical steel, mainly used in large
and medium-sized electrical power transformers, but a ITC vote
ends the case.
The decision affects companies including Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp, JFE Steel Corp and
Germany's ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel, a division of
ThyssenKrupp AG, all of which had been named in the
dispute.
The Japan Steel Information Center, the U.S.-based public
affairs lobby of the Japanese steel industry, welcomed the
decision, which came after a complaint lodged by AK Steel Corp
, Allegheny Ludlum Corp (IPO-ALGL.N) and the United
Steelworkers union.
In 2013, imports from Germany were valued at an estimated
$4.1 million, from Japan $41.1 million and from Poland $1.9
million, according to U.S. Commerce Department data.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)