NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. Commerce Department on
Tuesday dropped a preliminary decision to impose anti-dumping
duties on steel rebar imports from Turkey in a ruling U.S. rebar
producers described as "shocking" because they believed they had
a strong case.
At the same time, the Commerce Department confirmed duties
on Mexican material of up to 66.7 percent, a move at least one
Mexican producer said would severely hurt that country's rebar
industry.
The ruling on Turkey reverses a preliminary decision in
April that would have imposed duties of up to 2.6 percent on the
country's imports of rebar, which is used to reinforce concrete.
"We are shocked that the Commerce Department failed to find
dumping against Turkish rebar companies," the Rebar Trade Action
Coalition, a group comprised of five U.S.-based producers, said
in an emailed statement.
The group is made up of Nucor Corp, Byer Steel,
Cascade Steel, Commercial Metals Co and Gerdau
Long Products North America.
The group sued last year accusing the two countries of
selling rebar at unfairly low prices, essentially undercutting
U.S. prices to grab sales and market share.
"We also were surprised that the subsidy findings on Turkish
producers were not found to be at higher levels," the group
said.
The ruling was only a partial victory for Turkish producers
though as the department set anti-subsidy duties of 1.25
percent.
For Mexican companies, it slapped duties of 66.7 percent on
Grupo Acerero SA de CV and Grupo Simec. For Simec,
that is an increase from 10.66 percent in the preliminary
ruling.
It set a duty on Deacero SAPI de CV of 20.58 percent and
confirmed a duty of 20.58 percent for all other producers and
exporters.
Deacero Chief Executive Raul Gutierrez said the duties will
have a "big impact" on Mexican manufacturers and U.S. consumers,
who will no longer have a high-quality alternative to
U.S.-produced rebar.
"We will not be able to sell our product there. None at all.
It's impossible with a 20-percent tax," Gutierrez said in an
interview.
The Commerce Department said in 2013 that imports of steel
rebar from Mexico were valued at an estimated $182.1 million and
from Turkey at $381.3 million.
