WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. steel companies on
Wednesday filed a complaint about imports of corrosion-resistant
steel from China, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, starting
a process that could end in import duties.
The complaint was filed with the Department of Commerce and
the United States International Trade Commission by United
States Steel Corp, Nucor Corp, Steel Dynamics,
Inc., ArcelorMittal USA, AK Steel Corp and California
Steel Industries.
The companies said in a statement the imports caused
material injury to the domestic industry and significant
subsidies had been provided to producers by the governments of
the other countries.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Trott)