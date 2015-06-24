BRIEF-CPT Global says partnership with Wipro Ltd
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions
WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Department of Commerce will look into a complaint about imports of corrosion-resistant steel from China, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan in a process that could end in import duties.
United States Steel Corp, Nucor Corp, Steel Dynamics, Inc., ArcelorMittal USA, AK Steel Corp and California Steel Industries complained the imported goods were being sold too cheaply and benefited from unfair government subsidies.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions
May 8 The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching a record high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over two decades following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election.