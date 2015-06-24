WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Department of Commerce will look into a complaint about imports of corrosion-resistant steel from China, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan in a process that could end in import duties.

United States Steel Corp, Nucor Corp, Steel Dynamics, Inc., ArcelorMittal USA, AK Steel Corp and California Steel Industries complained the imported goods were being sold too cheaply and benefited from unfair government subsidies.

