WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. producers of steel
pipes and tubes filed a complaint with the U.S. International
Trade Commission on Tuesday over imports from South Korea,
Mexico, and Turkey, which could lead to import duties on the
products.
Imports of heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel
pipes and tubes were sold too cheaply in the U.S. market and
benefited from unfair government support, according to the
filing on the ITC website.
The complaint was lodged on behalf of Atlas Tube, a division
of JMC Steel Group ; Bull Moose Tube Company; EXLTUBE;
Hannibal Industries, Inc; Independence Tube Corporation;
Maruichi American Corporation, a subsidiary of Maruichi Steel
Tube Ltd ; Searing Industries; Southland Tube and Vest
Inc.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrew Hay)