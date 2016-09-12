WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The U.S. International Trade
Commission handed another victory to American steelmakers on
Monday, affirming most of the recent anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties on hot-rolled flat steel imports from
Australia, Brazil, Britain, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea
and Turkey.
The commission rejected anti-subsidy duties against
hot-rolled steel from Turkey, but affirmed anti-dumping duties
against Turkish-made hot-rolled steel. The vote locks in for
five years import taxes of up to 34.3 percent on the affected
products.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Richard Chang)