WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a national security review of
the U.S. steel industry would be completed "very, very soon" and
will seek to protect the interests of both domestic steel
producers and consumers.
Ross told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that
the study could recommend three kinds of actions: imposing
tariffs above the current, country-specific anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties on certain steel products, imposing quotas
limiting the volume of imports and a hybrid "tariff-rate quota"
option that would include quotas on specific products with new
tariffs for imports above those levels.
(Reporting by David Lawder)