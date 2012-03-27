WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Commerce
Department on Tuesday set a preliminary import duty of nearly
286 percent on a certain type of steel pipe from India to offset
government subsidies and a duty of slightly more than 8 percent
on the same product from Vietnam.
It declined to set preliminary duties on imports from Oman
and the United Arab Emirates, saying it found little or no
subsidies for steel pipe producers in those countries.
The decision is a mixed victory for U.S. companies Allied
Tube and Conduit, JMC Steel Group, Wheatland Tube and
United States Steel Corporation, which filed a petition
last year asking for import relief.
Importers of circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from
India and Vietnam will have to post bonds or cash deposits based
on the preliminary duty rates while the Commerce Department
continues its investigation.
A final decision on duty rates is expected in August.
The United States imported about $64.5 million of the steel
pipe from India and $50.1 million from Vietnam. It imported
$28.1 million from Oman and $53.9 million from the UAE.