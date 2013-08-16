WASHINGTON Aug 16 A U.S. trade panel on Friday
approved a Commerce Department investigation that could lead to
steep duties on steel pipe from South Korea, India and seven
other countries that is used in oil and natural gas production
and which domestic manufacturers say is being sold in the United
States at unfairly low prices.
The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 6-0 that there
was a reasonable indication that U.S. manufacturers are injured
by imports of "oil country tubular goods" (OTCG) from the nine
countries. That allowed the probe to proceed.
The Commerce Department launched the investigation last
month, acting on a petition filed by U.S. Steel, Maverick Tube
Corporation, TMK IPSCO and other manufacturers who accuse their
foreign competitors of unfairly undercutting U.S. prices to grab
sales and market share.
The main U.S. steel industry group, the American Iron and
Steel Institute, praised the vote.
"U.S. companies and their workers deserve to have a fair
shake, and we applaud today's vote as an important move towards
providing U.S. steel producers relief from unfairly traded OCTG
imports," the group's president Thomas Gibson said.
But a rival organization representing steel importers
criticized the action, arguing the U.S. OCTG sector is currently
profitable even if "some overly aggressive suppliers (have)
created an inventory overhang in the U.S. market."
"With a profitable and growing industry in the U.S., along
with growing demand for OCTG from all sources, domestic and
imported, this is not an industry that needs trade protection,"
said David Phelps, president of the American Institute for
International Trade.
The Commerce Department will make a preliminary decision on
duties in coming months and a final decision in 2014.
Other countries named in the case are the Philippines, Saudi
Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)