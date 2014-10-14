WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Tuesday imports of steel reinforcing bar from
Mexico and Turkey put U.S. producers at risk, clearing the way
for import duties on the goods.
ITC commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the
complaint brought by Nucor Corp, Byer Steel, Cascade
Steel, Commercial Metals Co and Gerdau Long
Products North America.
The U.S. Commerce Department has set anti-dumping duties as
high as 66.7 percent on Mexican reinforcing bar, used to
strengthen concrete, and anti-subsidy duties of up to 1.25
percent for Turkey.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)