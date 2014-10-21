(Adds Severstal comment, paragraphs 5, 6)
WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. Department of
Commerce will terminate a 15-year-old deal sheltering Russian
flat-rolled steel producers from high import duties, it said in
a letter to Russian authorities.
In the letter published on Monday, the United States gave
Russia 60 days notice of the termination and said anti-dumping
duties would then apply.
The so-called suspension agreement has sheltered Russian
steelmakers from anti-dumping duties as high as 184.56 percent
on hot-rolled, flat-rolled, carbon quality steel, instead
setting a cap on imports and a minimum price.
Duties will apply beginning Dec. 16, according to the letter
from Ronald K. Lorentzen, the Commerce Department's deputy
assistant secretary for enforcement and compliance, to Russia's
economic development ministry.
Severstal, one of Russia's top steel producers,
blasted the proposed move. It claimed there was "no objective
reason" for it because the price of hot-rolled coil in the U.S.
market has actually risen this year and it indicated it might
appeal the decision to "defend our interests."
A spokesman for the Russian ministry told Reuters his office
had received the formal notice and was studying the issue.
The United States has intensified sanctions against Russia
over its intervention in Ukraine in recent months, moving from
travel bans and asset freezes for officials to targeting
Russia's largest bank and oil companies.
U.S. steel producers complained to Commerce in July that the
1999 agreement had not stopped Russian producers from
undercutting local prices or flooding the U.S. market.
Nucor Corp, U.S. Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA
LLC and other companies said the reference price set
in the agreement, which also set a cap on imports, had been
below U.S. market prices since 2004.
"The deal did not comply with the legal requirements and
obviously the policy parameters have changed so there was no
reason to give Russia any special treatment," said Alan Price,
an attorney from Wiley Rein representing Nucor Corp.
Spokeswomen at Nucor and US Steel did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on the ruling.
Severstal now faces anti-dumping duties of 73.59 percent.
Other Russian producers, such as Novolipetsk Steel and
Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, face duties of
184.56 percent.
Cowen and Company analysts said the move might help to
stabilize hot-rolled coil prices, which had been falling in
recent weeks.
The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) welcomed the
decision and said the agreement was no longer working.
"Our industry should not have to endure injury from surging
imports of Russian hot-rolled steel that are coming into this
country under a deal that no longer serves its intended
purpose," AISI President Thomas J. Gibson said.
Flat-rolled steel comes in rolls or sheets and is commonly
used for purposes such as car bodies, roofing, construction and
consumer appliances.
