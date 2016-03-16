NEW YORK, March 16 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Wednesday it will slap anti-dumping duties on certain
hot-rolled steel products from seven countries in a preliminary
ruling that followed a complaint by U.S. steelmakers last year.
The countries affected by the ruling are Australia, Brazil,
Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
Commerce said it will announce its final determination by
Aug. 3.
Last August, AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA,
Nucor Corp, U.S. Steel Corp, SSAB Enterprises
and Steel Dynamics Inc complained the
imported steel goods, used for manufacturing a wide range of
products, were being sold too cheaply or benefited from unfair
government subsidies.
Steelmakers worldwide have struggled for years as a global
surplus has expanded, weighing on prices and stoking tensions
between major exporting countries. Last month, the European
Union launched probes into China's steel imports.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by G Crosse)