FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 hours ago
Trump to demand G20 take stronger action on steel overcapacity -adviser
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
G20 SUMMIT
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
June 29, 2017 / 5:51 PM / 10 hours ago

Trump to demand G20 take stronger action on steel overcapacity -adviser

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will use the premise of a national security review of the U.S. steel industry to demand concrete actions by Group of 20 leaders to reduce excess capacity and other distortions in the global steel market, the top White House economic adviser said on Thursday.

National Economic Council director Gary Cohn told reporters that it was unclear when the Commerce Department will submit its "Section 232" report on the steel industry and potential new import restrictions to the White House.

"It's in the final drafting form. They will be delivering it to the White House at some point," Cohn said. "But the premise of that report we will use as an opportunity to talk with many of our trading partners around the world about what's going on in steel."

Trump is attending a G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 7-8. (Reporting by David Lawder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.