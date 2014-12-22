LONDON Dec 22 Russia has complained that a U.S.
move to scrap a 15-year-old deal sheltering Russian flat-rolled
steel producers from high import duties is inconsistent with
World Trade Organization rules.
The move comes as Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in
Ukraine, together with a plunge in world oil prices, have pushed
the Russian economy to the brink of recession.
The so-called U.S. suspension agreement has sheltered
Russian steelmakers from steep anti-dumping duties on
hot-rolled, flat-rolled, carbon quality steel, instead setting a
cap on imports and a minimum price.
It was scrapped on Dec. 19. As a result, Russian steelmaker
Severstal now faces anti-dumping duties of 73.59
percent, while other producers like Novolipetsk Steel
and Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works face duties of
184.56 percent.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce this month,
Russia's trade representative to the United States, Alexander
Stadnik, said the rates calculated were originally based on
methodologies used for countries with non-market economies.
Commerce ruled in 2002 that Russia was no longer a
non-market economy, and the country joined the WTO in 2012.
"Since the original investigation Russia has joined the WTO,
and has implemented further market reforms that have increased
the transparency and predictability of its marketplace, and thus
made it easier for foreign firms to compete in Russia and have
therefore expanded competition within that market," said Stadnik
in the letter, dated Dec. 12. "In this case, imposing a
non-market economy rate is inconsistent with the WTO rules."
U.S. steel prices ST-CRUNAM-IDX are at their lowest since
October last year, according to data compiler CRU, and industry
representatives hope protective measures against imports of
Russian steel could support them.
In their submission to Commerce, Severstal, Novolipetsk and
Magnitogorsk said the duties were punitive because they were
calculated 15 years ago under a different economic situation and
dumping methodology and based on outdated prices.
But U.S. producer Nucor Corp said it was normal
procedure to apply the duty rates calculated in the original
investigation.
The U.S. Commerce Department was not immediately available
for comment.
(Additional reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington, editing
by David Evans)