MEXICO CITY May 9 Mexican sugar producers will formally request the government to launch an anti-dumping probe into U.S. high-fructose corn syrup in the next few days, Mexico sugar chamber president Juan Cortina said on Tuesday.

Cortina, speaking to journalists said, a recent U.S. proposal would increase minimum prices for refined sugar, underscoring that accepting the deal would amount to taking Mexicans "out of the market."

The proposal would seek to decrease "polarity", a measure of sugar quality and its suitability for human consumption, to 99.2 percent, from 99.5 percent, said Cortina.

Refined sugar is defined as having a polarity of 99.5 percent or greater. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)