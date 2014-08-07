WASHINGTON Aug 7 Poor U.S. households are the
hardest hit by tariffs on imports that push up the price of
goods from fruit to furniture, according to research from the
Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Households earning less than $20,000 a year are hit twice as
hard as households earning more than $150,000, and almost twice
as hard as households earning $100,000 to $150,000.
The biggest squeeze was due to cigarettes and other tobacco
products, which have tariffs of close to 90 percent and account
for a much higher share of poor households' shopping budget than
rich households'. Tariffs on basics like food and clothing also
hit low-income earners harder, the research showed.
"The goal is to protect domestic industry and jobs from
lower-priced foreign goods," Peterson researcher Tyler Moran
wrote in a blog post. "But often forgotten is the impact of the
U.S. tariff structure on the wallets of American consumers when
they visit shopping malls and have to pay a higher price for the
goods they purchase." (here)
For example, tobacco made up 1.3 percent of consumption for
the poorest households, on less than $5,000 a year, compared to
0.2 percent for the richest households. Fruit and vegetables,
with tariffs of around 10 percent, accounted for 1.9 percent of
the poorest households' budgets and 1.1 percent for those
earning more than $150,000.
The United States has average tariffs of 3.4 percent, lower
than Europe and Japan, and is negotiating trade deals with
Pacific countries and the European Union that would cut tariffs
further.
The study matched tariff data with the spending habits of
various income groups. It assumed that tariffs raise the price
of both imports and competing domestic goods.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler)