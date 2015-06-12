UPDATE 2-UK proposes clean-air zones, scrappage scheme for polluting cars
* Consultation runs to June 15, results seen around July 31 (Adds criticism from Labour, Friends of the Earth)
WASHINGTON, June 12 The United States on Friday imposed duties on certain automobile and light truck tires imported from China after finding they were being dumped at below-market value and unfairly subsidized by Beijing.
In a final decision, Commerce Department set duties exceeding 100 percent in some cases.
The duties will affect goods from companies including Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co, Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, and Giti Tire (Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire.
In 2014, imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China were worth about $2.3 billion.
The duties are still subject to a final decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is due in July. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Consultation runs to June 15, results seen around July 31 (Adds criticism from Labour, Friends of the Earth)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.