WASHINGTON Nov 24 The United States is set to slap duties on imports of tires from China after the Department of Commerce found on Monday the tires are produced using unfair government subsidies.

In a preliminary decision, Commerce set anti-subsidy duties of up to 81.29 percent on car and light truck tires after a complaint from U.S. trade unions.

The highest rate will apply to goods from Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co. Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, will face duties of 12.50 percent and GITI Tire (Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire , duties of 17.69 percent.

Other Chinese producers have a preliminary rate of 15.69 percent, Commerce said. In 2013, imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China were worth about $2.1 billion.

A final ruling on anti-subsidy duties by Commerce is due in April and by the International Trade Commission in May.

