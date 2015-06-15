BEIJING, June 15 China's Commerce Ministry on
Monday blasted the United States for imposing duties on certain
automobile and light truck tyres imported from China, calling
the move "unreasonable" and damaging to world trade.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday imposed the duties,
exceeding 100 percent in some cases, after finding the tyres
were being dumped at below-market value and unfairly subsidised
by Beijing.
China repeatedly made official protests to Washington for
its "unreasonable methods", which damaged Chinese tyre
exporters' legal rights and violated World Trade Organization
rules, an unnamed official said in a statement on the ministry's
website.
"China urges the U.S. side to strictly comply with
international trade rules, prudently use trade remedies, adopt a
responsible attitude and actions, correct its mistakes and
safeguard the multilateral trade system and the broader
U.S.-China trade relationship," the official said.
The duties will affect goods from companies including
Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co, Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a
subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, and Giti Tire
(Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire.
In 2014, imports of car and light truck tyres from China
were worth about $2.3 billion.
The U.S. decision comes as the world's two largest economies
prepare to meet for high-level talks in Washington in late June
amid heightened trade friction on issues including cyber
security and market access.
The duties are still subject to a final decision by the U.S.
International Trade Commission, which is due in July.
