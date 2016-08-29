WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Monday truck and bus tires from China were being dumped
in the United States at below-market prices, a potential step
toward the imposition of duties.
In a preliminary determination, the department said the
tires were being dumped at margins ranging from 20.87 percent to
22.57 percent. In a related preliminary finding in June, it said
China was also unfairly subsidizing the products.
The department said it would announce its final
determination in the anti-dumping case no later than Jan. 17,
2017. It had previously said it would announce a final finding
in the companion anti-subsidy case on or about Nov. 10.
Any duties would be contingent on a final determination by
the U.S. International Trade Commission that the domestic
industry was being harmed. An estimated $1.07 billion worth of
truck and bus tires were imported from China in 2015.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)